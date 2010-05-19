GENELEC ANNOUNCES NEW 9000A STEREO VOLUME CONTROL

NATICK, MA, May 19, 2010 — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for more than three decades, announces its new 9000A Stereo Volume Control. Visually designed to appear as a miniature version of Genelec’s 5040A Active Subwoofer, the 9000A provides convenient volume control for all Genelec monitors/loudspeakers. The volume control input and output have 3.5-mm stereo male and female connectors, providing immediate connectivity with most computers and laptops, MP3 players and game stations.

The connecting cable on 9000A is Y-shaped. Past 1 meter (3 feet 3 inches) from the control knob, the single cable splits into two 1-meter (3 feet 3 inch) cables, one for audio input, one for audio output. A converter cable converting 2 x RCA to 3.5-mm stereo (female) is necessary for audio equipment with RCA outputs. A converter cable converting 3.5-mm stereo (male) to 2 x XLR (male) is necessary to use the 9000A with Genelec monitors having XLR output. These cables can be easily obtained from any authorized Genelec dealer. The 9000A is available in three colors: black, silver and white.

Genelec’s new 9000A Stereo Volume Control is now available with a U.S. MSRP of $99.00. For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.