Mosart Medialab AS IBC2011 Preview

Stand 5.C26

Company Overview:

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV2 and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV2 including Vizrt, StormGeo, and Vimond. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart(R) meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. An open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart(R) is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation, and customers include BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, YLE, and NRK.

Mosart Medialab AS Products at IBC2011:

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.0

Mosart(R) Newscast Automation 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions, including a redesigned graphical interface with full user configurability, that further enhance the most versatile and powerful studio automation system on the market. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons for simple and quick access. A range of interface overviews also can be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for any TV production. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart(R) GUI, and Mosart(R) operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Content repurposing/reuse and MAM integration are enhanced with the Mosart(R) delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus. Through the news as-run integration, continuity and MAM systems are now able to reuse individual stories or events from earlier recorded Mosart(R) productions. Mosart(R) can also be user-configured to query MAM systems for metadata information.

Mosart(R) also features enhanced handling of macros, sequences, loops, and continue points. The Mosart(R) sequences tool enables separate parallel rundowns that can be executed on a studio back wall. Macros and continue points simplify automation setup, allowing the director to program once and then proceed through multiple events or effects. Looping can now be applied to rundowns, segments, sequences, and clips.

Mosart(R) now offers greatly simplified operations in multigallery, multistudio environments through one-time broadcast template creation and by allowing one newsroom script to be aired anywhere, from any studio at any time. The Mosart(R) industry-leading open-systems compatibility is extended with new support for Dalet News and Annova's OpenMedia, in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Octopus, and NorCom. Mosart(R) now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of vision mixers, seven brands of servers, four graphics systems, and five camera robotics systems.

Photo Link:

GUI Snapshot

www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/GUISnapshot.zip

Quote: "The latest version of the Mosart(R) automation system provides even more versatility with its customisable shot box interface that allows broadcasters to create their own environment for live operation. With enhanced integration of continuity control and MAM systems, new macro and sequence handling, and simplified multistudio support, these new features in version 3.0 will add to Mosart's reputation as the system that combines the most power with the greatest ease of use." -- John Kjellevold, Mosart's managing director