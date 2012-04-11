Calrec Audio to Provide Six Artemis Consoles for NBC Olympics' Production of London Games

Artemis Consoles to Provide Audio Mixing to NBC Olympics During Coverage of the Games, July 27 Aug. 12, 2012

NEW YORK -- April 11, 2012 -- Calrec Audio will provide six Artemis consoles to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, for its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games from London, England, July 27 Aug. 12, 2012. The announcement was made today by David Mazza, Senior Vice President, Engineering, NBC Olympics and Henry Goodman, Head of Sales, Calrec Audio.

Calrec Audio has supplied a total of six Artemis audio mixing consoles to NBC Olympics to provide full audio mixes to the U.S. during the London Olympics. Two 64-fader Artemis Shine consoles and two 24-fader Artemis Beam consoles will be used in the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) for main feeds. The remaining two 40-fader Artemis Beam consoles will be used at the Basketball Arena in Stratford, and for volleyball at Earls Court.

"We have been working with NBC Olympics since Atlanta 1996, and we are happy to continue our strong relationship with the supply of six Bluefin(TM)2-equipped consoles," said Goodman.

Bob Dixon, Director, Sound Design and Communications, NBC Olympics said, "We are delighted to be working with Calrec on the 2012 London Olympic Games. Since 1996 they have become part of our Olympic family. Their products have been very reliable, and designed to meet the demands of a large production. Their support has become the model of Being there for the customer."

NBC Olympics has won an unprecedented 91 Emmy Awards for its Olympics coverage. Nine of the top 11 most-watched U.S. television events of all time are Olympic Games presented across the networks of NBCUniversal. The Beijing Summer Olympics rank number one with 215 million viewers.

MADI interfaces will be used at the venues to receive audio feeds from the host broadcaster, as well as feeds to and from NBC Olympics' recording rooms where many audio channels are involved. The whole technology has kept in step with demands that continue to grow substantially with each new Olympic Games.

About NBC Olympics:

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming, and promoting Olympic coverage across the networks of NBCUniversal. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

Having produced every Summer Olympics since Seoul in 1988 and every Winter Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002, the networks of NBCUniversal are synonymous with the Games in the United States. In 2011, NBCUniversal acquired the U.S. media rights on all platforms to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and the 2020 Summer Olympics. At the conclusion of the 2020 Games, NBCUniversal will have presented 17 total Olympic Games and 11 consecutive, the most for a U.S. media company in both categories.

NBC has won an unprecedented 91 Emmy Awards for its Olympics coverage, as well as a prestigious Peabody Award for its presentation of the Beijing Opening Ceremony in 2008, which USA Today said was "the best overall Olympic experience ever provided by a U.S. network."

In addition to its unsurpassed heritage and award-winning production, NBCUniversal is known for aggregating large Olympic audiences, as nine of the top 11 most-watched U.S. television events of all time are Olympic Games presented across the networks of NBCUniversal. The Beijing Summer Olympics rank No. 1 with 215 million viewers.

About Calrec

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 35 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital and analog consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information can be found at www.calrec.com.

