Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Showcases Wide Range of Applications for License-Free RF Central microLite HD Elite System at CCW 2011

5.8-GHz User-Friendly Complete RF Video Solution Designed for Houses of Worship, Colleges/Universities and High School Applications

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 12, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will be highlighting the range of applications for its RF Central 5.8-GHz license-free microLite HD Elite system at the 2011 CCW Show (Booth 931).

Designed for such license-free applications as houses of worship, colleges/universities and high school productions, the license-free microLite HD Elite system operates in the 5.8 GHz band. It is easy to operate, especially for non-traditional broadcast personnel, and ideal for sports or remote production applications.

“Our license-free microLite system provides a complete RF video link in a performance-optimizing portable package that allows even the novice user to set up a comprehensive RF video solution with confidence,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “We created this system so that non-industry professionals like houses of worship, college and high school production departments can easily shoot superior, interference-free pictures not previously available.”

The 5.8-GHz microLite HD Elite comes equipped with all required accessories specifically chosen to optimize total system performance. Featuring IMT’s award-winning microLite HD Transmitter and microLite HD Receiver, this complete setup includes hand-selected antennas that are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight, providing exceptional range without compromising microLite HD’s signature portability.

The microLite HD ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter can deliver up to 200mW from a package of less than 11 cubic inches and features superb H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities while operating in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders, which only support the H.264 baseline profile.

“The license-free microLite HD Elite system is ideal for content creation, management and delivery, and provides the latest in wireless communications solutions,” adds Shpock. “With this equipment, there is no longer any reason why non-professional productions can't look and feel just as good as those of a seasoned broadcaster.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.