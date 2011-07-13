Triveni Digital at SMPTE Australia 2011

At SMPTE Australia 2011, Triveni Digital will showcase the latest release of the company's award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-40 analyzer, now with audio loudness (BS.1770) support. Triveni Digital will also highlight its well-established StreamScope RM-40 intelligent remote monitoring instrument, including the system's new Mobile Dashboard, designed to provide access via iPad(R), iPhone(R), and Android(TM)-powered devices.

Triveni Digital Products at SMPTE Australia 2011

NEW! StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 Software Release With Audio Loudness Given the recent legislation in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and in Europe (EBU, AGCOM), loudness monitoring may arguably be the most important regulatory topic among broadcasters and TV stations this year.

In preparation for this regulatory process, Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 software release enhances the MT-40's comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring. StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. While the MT-40 already boasts audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, StreamScope MT-40's 4.6 software release extends these capabilities by allowing users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770. This provides the ability to continuously log and export accurate LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts in real time, and having this forensic evidence of compliance is a critical factor to approaching this issue.

The new software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and extends its support for a variety of stream types and standards.

NEW! StreamScope(R) RM-40 Mobile Dashboard At SMPTE Australia 2011, Triveni Digital will highlight the RM-40 Mobile Dashboard, a new Web-based interface that gives engineers secure mobile access to all of their StreamScope(R) RM-40 stream comparison and visualization data and tools via iPhone(R), iPad(R), and Android(TM)-powered devices. The Triveni Digital StreamScope RM-40 platform offers the industry's most comprehensive real-time DTV troubleshooting tools to support efficient isolation and repair of the fundamental causes of video quality impairments. The RM-40 Mobile Dashboard Web interface provides mobile access to this platform, including enhanced and newly added RM-40 features, without requiring users to install, upgrade, or maintain an app on their mobile devices.

NEW! StreamScope(R) EM-40 2.0 Triveni Digital will also be displaying the new StreamScope(R) EM-40 2.0, the latest release of the company's enterprisewide service quality assurance solution, designed to support real-time and historical reporting and live troubleshooting across a collection of StreamScope monitoring units. Targeted to the needs of broadcasters, cable operators, service providers, and IPTV networks, the EM-40 2.0 oversees a fleet of StreamScope units that continuously detect, localize, analyze, and isolate faults using configurable sets of rules. Among the enhancements to the EM-40 2.0 is the introduction of a Mobile Dashboard that provides mobile access -- on any iPhone(R), iPad(R), and Android(TM)-powered device -- to the system's full remote analysis capabilities for any monitored stream. As a result, the EM-40 serves as an even more powerful tool for reducing service downtime and minimizing complaint-response costs.

