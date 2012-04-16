Linear Acoustic(R) Announces LA-5280

Professional Audio Codec

LANCASTER, Pa. -- April 16, 2012 -- The Linear Acoustic(R) LA-5280 is the next-generation stand-alone platform for encoding and decoding Dolby(R) bitstreams and metadata.

The standard LA-5280 will decode Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby E, HE-AAC (v1 and v2), and MPEG-1 Layer II audio and provide metadata and downmix emulation. It also features an ITU-BS1770 loudness meter with Dolby Dialogue Intelligence(TM). Input and output signal levels plus codec and metadata status are displayed alongside measured loudness for easy verification.

The Infrastructure Encoder version adds eight-channel Dolby E encoding via software key while the Transmission Encoder version adds Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, and HE-AAC encoding via a factory- or field-installed module.

"Being involved with the creation of the original Dolby 'DP' series of products was exciting," said Tim Carroll, President and Founder of Linear Acoustic, "and producing the all-in-one next-generation version of these products is a once-in-a-lifetime honor."

Eight-channel AES I/O with reference input, 3GHz HD/SD-SDI I/O with compensating video delay, stereo analog I/O, GPI/O for alarms, and control and redundant power supplies are standard. SNMP and a remotely controlled eight-channel balanced analog monitor output are optional.

About Linear Acoustic(R)

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. A member of the Telos Alliance(TM), the company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ(TM) series of loudness metering products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to premier manufacturers. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and will return for the London 2012 games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award. More information is available at www.linearacoustic.com and www.telosalliance.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/LinearAcoustic/LA-5280.zip

