EXPO 2010 SELECTS CLEAR-COM FOR RELIABLE COMMUNICATION

Intercom Platforms Serving as Communications Backbone for EXPO Performance Facility

SHANGHAI - Clear-Com, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, is the intercom provider behind EXPO 2010, the giant "World's Fair"-style exposition that began on 1 May, and ends on 31 October, 2010, in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. EXPO 2010 organizers have selected Clear-Com's Encore Partyline and Eclipse PiCo digital intercom systems, along with six V-Series intercom panels, to enable the massive communications needs among the staff at the Shanghai Expo Performance Centre, which is playing host to most of the approximately 20,000 performances scheduled throughout EXPO 2010.

The EXPO 2010 organizers determined that Clear-Com's intercom systems were a perfect fit when it came to managing communications for the staggering amount of performances planned for the exposition. During the EXPO, production workers need to quickly organize a very diverse array of performances - everything from Chinese folk dancers to full-scale fashion shows and music concerts. A schedule this demanding requires highly coordinated and reliable communications, and the EXPO 2010 organizers, after seeing the success of Clear-Com equipment at such similar high-profile events as the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 11th National Games, unequivocally believed the Clear-Com intercoms were the ideal solution for such a landmark series of events.

At the center of the Clear-Com setup at the Shanghai Expo Performance Centre is a 36- x 36-port Eclipse PiCo, used to manage communications on the V-Series panels and Encore Partyline beltpacks throughout EXPO 2010. Twelve wall speaker stations located throughout the facility and 30 beltpacks ensure production crew members have intercom access whenever they need it, no matter where they are located. Crews also selected the Clear-Com V-Series panels for their ability to support Chinese characters, further easing the use of the equipment for staff members that can only read Chinese. The Clear-Com equipment will also be used after EXPO 2010 concludes, as the Shanghai Expo Performance Centre will become a permanent venue for performances, art exhibitions and sporting events.

"It is an honor that such an iconic, large-scale event as EXPO 2010 Shanghai has selected Clear-Com intercoms to handle its communications," says Bob Boster, Director of Americas and Asia-Pacific Sales, Clear-Com. "It speaks to the reputation of our product line as high quality and reliable solutions that the EXPO 2010 team feels it can count on to handle the literally thousands of performances set to take place throughout the exposition. We look forward to the success of the EXPO and a continuing relationship between Clear-Com and the Shanghai Expo Performance Centre."

