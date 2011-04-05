Wohler Appoints Mike Descoteau as VP of Sales for North America

Industry Veteran Brings 25 Years of Experience to New Role, Driving Sales Throughout Canada and Eastern U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 5, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Mike Descoteau as VP of sales for North America. He immediately assumes responsibility for Wohler's sales operations throughout the eastern U.S. and Canada, and will report directly to Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's EVP of worldwide sales.

"Mike brings more than 25 years of experience and a truly vast amount of industry knowledge to his new role, and we are very excited that he is joining our team," said Templeman-Holmes. "He has held positions of responsibility at all levels of sales and regional management within the professional audio/video and broadcast media industries. His solid relationships with major customers and strategic partners will be an important advantage as we continue to drive sales throughout North America."

Prior to joining Wohler, Descoteau served as director of sales and marketing for CBT Systems, a leading TV systems integration, design, and consulting firm. He also served as general manager and sales manager for Riedel Communications, a provider of digital intercom and communication solutions. Other previous positions include director of broadcast services for Masque Sound, broadcast sales manager for Dale Pro Audio, and VP of sales broadcast for Solid State Logic. Descoteau has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Plymouth State College.

