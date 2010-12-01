Larry Jordan Discusses Chroma Key Techniques and Stereoscopic 3D in This Week's "Class on Demand Legends Series" Webinars

Hoffman Estates, IL –Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce the latest “Class on Demand Legends Series” weekly training webinars featuring acclaimed digital media instructor, Larry Jordan. The new webinars, titled “Killer Keys - Creating Great Chroma Keys in Final Cut Pro®” and “An Overview of Stereoscopic 3D in Final Cut Pro,” can be accessed today in streaming video delivery format through the Class on Demand Learning Platform ( http://www.classondemand.com/legends/).

An expansion of the current Class on Demand training lineup, “Class on Demand Legends Series” provides an exclusive “inside look” at the inner workings of influential industry experts and figureheads. This week, “Killer Keys - Creating Great Chroma Keys in Final Cut Pro” helps current Final Cut Pro editors learn how to improve the quality of their keys, all while saving time and money in post-production. The webinar delves into third-party keying software and provides step-by-step production techniques that will undoubtedly take your keys to the next level.

The second featured webinar, titled “An Overview of Stereoscopic 3D in Final Cut Pro,” teaches Final Cut Pro editors of all levels how to get started in stereoscopic 3D editing for less than $100 dollars. In this session, Jordan defines and illustrates key stereoscopic terminology, how to create 3D images and how to quickly convert a 3D project into 2D. Jordan also explains key production techniques, and the correct way to setup, adjust, and view 3D video in Final Cut Pro using 3rd-party plug-ins, including Noise Industries and Dashwood Cinema SolutionsStereo3D Toolbox.

Pricing and Availability of “Class on Demand Legends Series” featuring Larry Jordan

Each “Class on Demand Legends Series” webinar featuring Larry Jordan is priced at $34.99 USD. For more information about “Class on Demand Legends Series” including a full list of available webinars, please visit: http://www.classondemand.com/legends/.

About Larry Jordan

Larry Jordan is an internationally renowned consultant and Apple-Certified trainer in digital media with over 30-years experience as a television producer, director and editor with national broadcast and corporate credits. His informative and entertaining teaching style provides video editors around the world with unique techniques, methods and resources to increase productivity and enhance their skills. Based in Los Angeles, he's a member of both the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America.

Jordan writes and edits the free monthly Larry Jordan Final Cut Studio Newsletter, which provides essential information to the interested user of Final Cut®. He is the author of hundreds of hours of online training and five books on Final Cut Studio, published by Peachpit Press and Focal Press®. Jordan is also executive producer and host of the weekly interactive internet radio show and podcast, “Digital Production BuZZ,” providing everything you need to know about digital media, production, post-production and distribution, now and in your digital future (http://www.digitalproductionbuZZ.com).

For more information about Larry Jordan, please visit http://www.larryjordan.biz.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders

Class on Demand is a trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com