NVerzion 2012 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

At the 2012 NAB Show, NVerzion will introduce Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), a highly flexible, scalable automation solution that integrates a broadcaster's existing hardware and software systems into one platform. In addition, NVerzion will feature new enhancements to its line of automated content workflow solutions, including additional tools for its Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS) scheduling and traffic system, and a demonstration of its NCompass file-based workflow manager.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS)

New for NVerzion's 2012 NAB Show offering this year is CLASS the company's flexible, scalable automation platform that provides an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions. Rather than replace existing equipment, CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. Ideal for stations with four or more channels, the solution can easily be scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels. CLASS provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout, and is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous and reliable operation. NVerzion also offers a complete CLASS package that can include any of the necessary components for automation, traffic, video server, master control/routing, and character generation. Providing the leading-edge technologies for these components results in a seamless, robust, and resilient system solution.

Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS)

This year at NAB, NVerzion will present an enhanced version of its KISS scheduling and traffic system, offering both television and radio broadcasters a simplified and organized solution for scheduling, billing, and accounting. The newest version of KISS features additional tools for programming and sales, as well as improved editing and schedule generation. An intuitive interface allows users to operate with or independent of NVerzion automation. In addition, KISS can easily be integrated with a QuickBooks(R) interface, simplifying the process of generating invoices and reports, and virtually eliminating billing errors.

KISS offers broadcasters a comprehensive solution to cost-effectively own a traffic-and-billing system.

NCompass

NVerzion will also demonstrate NCompass, a software platform that streamlines the processing and playout of file-based content. NCompass enables stations to manage any content delivery platform with a single, common user interface, providing access to program metadata and allowing operators to take content directly from providers to the on-air video server. Users can perform simple drag-and-drop transfers manually, or set preferences for automatic processing of common tasks, such as transfers, file naming, and program segmenting. With file-based workflows quickly becoming the norm, NCompass offers broadcasters a streamlined solution for easy and cost-effective management of content and metadata.

