intoPIX announces new JPEG 2000 & security IP-cores optimized for the 28nm FPGAs.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions – announced today that the first JPEG 2000 encoder and decoder IP-cores optimized for the new 28nm FPGAs will be released by the end of Q2 2012.

The new generation of 28nm FPGAs enables intoPIX to introduce JPEG 2000 & security IP-cores that answer the most challenging and demanding applications in the industry, while nevertheless targeting new and low-cost applications.

The greatly increased densities, the faster transceivers, the faster memory interfaces, and the reduced power consumption within the 28nm FPGAs provide increased flexibility to audiovisual equipment manufacturers, particularly in the Broadcast or Cinema industry. “These devices are extremely well suited to our JPEG 2000 IP-core portfolio. They are instrumental in our quest to offer a highly optimized footprint for our encoder and decoder IP-cores”, said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, intoPIX Product Manager. intoPIX continues its relentless drive to enhance its powerful and ultra-dense IP-cores in order to drastically decrease the BOM cost implications for its customers.

intoPIX JPEG 2000 IP-cores currently address a wide variety of applications, thanks to their flexible design and implementation: they support any resolution from SD up to 8K, high frame rates, ultra-low latency and compression modes ranging from lossy to lossless.

intoPIX collaborates with the largest FPGA vendors on the market. The company will deliver its JPEG 2000 and security IP-cores for the entire range of 28nm FPGA families. This both includes the Altera Stratix V, Arria V and Cyclone V families as well as the Xilinx Virtex-7, Kintex-7, Artix-7 and Zync-7 series.

More information regarding these intoPIX IP-cores can be obtained directly through the intoPIX Sales team.