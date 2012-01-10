Antelope Audio to Demonstrate its Zodiac Line of High End Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) at T.H.E. Show Home Entertainment Convention in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, January 9th, 2012 —Antelope Audio will demonstrate its audiophile-grade digital to analog converters (DACs) at T.H.E. Show in Las Vegas between Tuesday, January 10th and Friday, January 6th at The Flamingo Hotel, room 4044.

Antelope Audio’s high-end Zodiac D/A converters (DACs) are based on the company’s proprietary clocking and conversion technologies developed for world’s top mastering professionals and sound engineers in the music, film and television industries. Antelope brings to audiophiles’ home environment the highest audio quality available only at the leading and most technically demanding sound studios around the globe.

During T.H.E. Show, music lovers will have the opportunity to experience the pristine sound quality of all three models – Zodiac, Zodiac+ and Zodiac Gold. All of them utilize Antelope’s famous Oven Controlled Clock and Acoustically Focused Clocking as well as the custom USB chip, which allows audio streaming of up to 384 kHz.

Morten Lindberg the founder of Lindberg Lyd and the music label 2L, and several times Grammy Award nominee says “The Zodiac Gold is now our preferred DAC for proof listening of our 352.8kHz/24bit stereo master files.”

“The best way to experience Antelope Audio is to listen to our products first hand,” explained Marcel James, director of sales for Antelope Audio. “At T.H.E. Show, we will be reaching a very focused contingent of discerning audiophiles, who are keen to take the home listening experience to the next level. With our unique clocking and conversion technology, they can achieve that goal.”

Zodiac DACs: Unprecedented detail and clarity

The Antelope Audio Zodiacs help audiophile consumers and home listeners experience a new level of detail, sound clarity and warmth. Featuring a plug and play interface that connects seamlessly to a Mac, PC or just about any other digital media source, the Zodiacs deliver up to 384 kHz resolution audio, dramatically improving the listening experience on both loudspeakers and headphones. Antelope’s proprietary clocking technology, which is shielded from other electronic components to maintain a consistent temperature, is at the core of the Antelope sound and results in astounding accuracy, dynamics and stereo placement of the audio.

The Zodiacs are also particularly attractive to audio consumers who use headphones, being designed for precise monitoring with a wide range of headphone impedance. Ultra linear, dual stage headphone amplifiers, which are controlled by a dedicated volume knob, deliver smooth sound at both high and low levels.

To learn more about T.H.E. Show or to register, please visit http://www.theshowlasvegas.com.