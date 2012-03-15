Vaddio’s New AV Bridge Provides the Gateway from Analog to Digital

Vaddio’s AV Bridge provides a USB gateway from your traditional analog AV components to your PC. Based on UVC/UAC USB standards, no special USB drivers need to be installed, and as a result, it work seamlessly with any software application running on any operating system that supports USB 2.0 devices. Whether you want to do a Skype video call or need to set up lecture capture using Panopto’s software lecture application, the AV Bridge provides the USB connection to your AV system.

“We designed the AV Bridge to provide our integrators with the ability to integrate professional video and audio products into any PC application,” explained Rob Sheeley, President of Vaddio. “Enterprise users are demanding high-quality audio and video performance from their computers, so whether you want to record, stream or even do a video conference, the AV Bridge encodes your analog AV signals into a digital USB stream that can be used with any application and on any OS.”

The AV Bridge can support switchable balanced or unbalanced audio – and switchable HDMI, RGBHV, SD or HD component video inputs. Video inputs can be up or down converted as required. Outputs include USB 2.0 with HD UVC/UAC device support and an Ethernet network interface for both IP control and streaming, supporting RTSP and HLS streaming clients.

The AV Bridge makes it simple to encode, capture and stream your AV content through a variety of PC applications or directly to the network. You now have a true digital gateway to capture, record and stream those legacy analog solutions.