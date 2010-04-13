CBS News to unlock broadcast news archives with Avid Interplay Media Asset Manager

Avid announced that CBS News has selected the new Interplay Media Asset Manager module to streamline content-related workflows and improve visibility into its asset library. Through a tight integration with its existing Avid Interplay Production and Avid Unity™ ISIS systems, Interplay Media Asset Manager will enable CBS News to easily identify available tape and digital library media assets for use in its own broadcasts or make them available for sale to third parties.

Interplay Media Asset Manager enhances content-related workflows by allowing media enterprises to collect, index, catalog, manipulate, retrieve, and distribute rich media. Customers can gain greater visibility into their assets, work across teams and geographies, and build business processes adapted to their specific needs.