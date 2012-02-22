Production Consultants, A One Stop Shop For Any Audio, Video, And Voiceover Needs, Adds Creativity With Fairlight’s Xynergi And XE6 Side Cars

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Production Consultants, a 25-year leader in audio post, with experience in video production, live sound and recording, among other environments, is deploying Fairlight consoles to meet its production needs. Founded by veteran producer/engineer and St. Louis Audio Engineering Society Chairman Bill Schulenburg in 1986, the company relies on Fairlight’s Xynergi and XE6 Side Car Consoles to keep clients on the leading edge of video and audio success.

Production Consultants often collaborates on projects with World Wide Wadio, a group of Hollywood writers, directors and producers who produce radio commercials, campaigns and audio tracks for internet, TV, film and CD’s, ranging anywhere from local radio and television campaigns to international corporate projects.

Schulenburg notes “We use the console daily on projects of all sizes. Xynergi’s complete system integration means we don’t have to worry about any project, file type, set of resources, delivery option, or any other limitation that may come up. With everything built in, I work with great confidence every step of the way. The ability to maintain flexible workflow allows me to say yes to any project we’re presented.”

Recently, the company has worked with legendary St. Louis, Missouri based Anheuser-Busch brewery, to showcase its more than 14 decades of beer making. Produced by Wildstone Media, the project included an in-depth brewery tour providing inside access to the most popular beer brands. Production Consultants utilized Fairlight’s Xynergi console, alongside three XE6 Side Cars, adding tactile mixing controls to the hardware platform for the ultimate audio experience.

Schulenburg adds, “The console is extremely easy to manage. The Fairlight method allows me more creative freedom than other systems, as I can relate to the console very well.” He says the way you interact with your equipment says a lot about you as an individual, and he believes the Fairlight consoles seem expressly designed for the work that he does, remarking, “Fairlight doesn’t just sell consoles, they solve problems and help make my job more effective and efficient.”

For Schulenburg, the Xynergi is far beyond just a console - he compared it to a musical instrument: “The audio quality is superb. It encourages you to use your ears, and rewards you for doing so. Instead of just seeing a waveform, you actually hear all its nuances, which is very rewarding. The seamless transition into working on a Fairlight system from either analog or digital techniques just seems right.”

Many aspects of the console help to overcome technical challenges. “The file handling is extremely flexible and allows us to work on many kinds of projects without worry. The drag-and-drop import capability while editing helps to connect audio and video together to improve workflow speed and ease of use.”

“Fairlight systems are made for people who need to get lots of work done without procedural issues,” stated Schulenburg. “The function you need is always right under your fingers when you need it,” enhancing intuitive operation and ability to keep projects moving forward.

“I still think of a mix as a performance, and Fairlight continues to allow me to do that unlike any computer-only DAW. They have provided the advantages of the visual point-and-click method of working without giving up having your hands on the controls and your ears on the sound. Xynergi provides so many more tools that facilitate critical listening and make creative work on projects easier and more satisfying” Schulenburg added.

The support that Schulenburg and the rest of the Production Consultants team continue to receive from Fairlight is beyond expectations he said, “They support us in ways that you do not get from other companies. They understand my business and the service I need to provide to my clients. I have been very happy with the installation and everything that Fairlight and the Xynergi/XE6 consoles allow me to do.”

For more information on Production Consultants, please visit: http://www.productionconsultants.com/

-ends-

About FairlightUS:

FairlightUS is headquartered in New Jersey USA and is the exclusive distributor for Fairlight products in the North American market. Fairlight has been at the forefront of digital audio development since its inception in 1975. Fairlight designs and manufactures media creation tools including digital audio recording, editing and mixing systems for standard and high definition audio post, broadcast and music production applications. www.fairlightus.com

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company’s groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes EVO, Xynergi and the new PyxisG2, all of which feature in the world’s leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology.