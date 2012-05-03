Chyron’s Shout adds social media to on-air content

Chyron introduced Shout, a stand-alone software application that enables broadcasters to bring social media commentary into their live broadcasts, at the 2012 NAB Show.

Shout gives one or more users the ability to monitor, select, adjust and route social media conversations to broadcast graphics systems for on-air playback or for storage as data files for later use.

Multiple instances of Shout running across a facility can be used simultaneously by different staff members to view content and moderate the same playback list. Users can add, remove and authenticate multiple social media accounts, each of which has its own playback controller, playback-style settings and filters, as well as an automated find-and-replace feature that defines words and phrases that will be automatically replaced with new text.

Shout's built-in playback controller eliminates the need to write scripts or data-bind templates on the playout devices.