Anevia IPTV solution selected by Europa Network

Europa Network, an Internet and IPTV services provider in Valencia, Spain, has chosen to deploy the Anevia ViaMotion server.

Anevia, a leader in video streaming solutions and service infrastructure for live TV and video on demand (VOD), today announced that Europa Network, an Internet and IPTV services provider in Valencia, Spain, has chosen to deploy the Anevia ViaMotion server.

Europa Network provides its customers with broadband internet access and English TV service targeting the British community in Spain.

Anevia ViaMotion is a carrier grade video streaming server supporting video-on-demand (VOD) and live TV delivery over managed IP networks and over the Internet. ViaMotion supports a range of video protocols including RTSP, HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming, WebM, and Adobe Flash.

In order to keep up with the rapid growth of its subscriber base, Europa Network required a more scalable and resilient solution capable of providing live television broadcasting over a managed IP network. Anevia ViaMotion was chosen as a replacement video server and put into operation within a few days.

“Thanks to Anevia we have built a state of the art IP-based service that delivers a high quality service and makes our customers happy and allows us to grow. Anevia’s team has been extremely efficient, professional and highly skilled,” said Alan Dobinson, Europa Network’s CEO.

“We are very pleased that Europa Network has chosen our IPTV solution,” said Tristan Leteurtre, CEO at Anevia. “It was a very exciting project deployed in record time and we succeeded to build the very best system architecture for future growth.”

About Anevia

Anevia provides video solutions and service infrastructure for the delivery of live and on-demand services to TV, PCs, and mobile devices. With over 1,000 deployments in 70 countries, representing millions of users and over 25,000 live channels, Anevia is a leader in delivering video solutions to telecom operators, broadcast service providers and the hospitality market.

Our solution portfolio includes DVB to IP gateways, time-shifting applications, OTT video delivery, and on-demand video servers. The 3Screens™ platform delivers VOD, NPVR, Catch-up, Start Over and Pause TV services across mobile phones, TVs and PCs.