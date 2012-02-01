Crosscreek TV Installs Calrec Artemis Beam Console With Bluefin(TM)2 for Greater Signal Processing in a Lighter OB Truck

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Feb. 1, 2012 -- Calrec Audio today announced that Crosscreek Television Productions has installed a Calrec 64-fader Artemis Beam console in Voyager 10, its newest outside broadcast (OB) truck. While the Alabaster, Ala.-based OB company has other Calrec consoles in its fleet, Voyager 10 is the first to be equipped with Calrec's Bluefin(TM)2 HDSP technology. The Artemis console with Bluefin2 enabled Crosscreek to build a lighter, denser truck without sacrificing performance.

"With the Voyager 10 we were attempting to build a lighter truck with a smaller footprint, but with the same capacity as our other trucks. The Bluefin technology allowed us to do that," said Harris Mueller, Crosscreek's director of engineering. "This truck is about 2,000 pounds lighter than its sister trucks, but the capacity for audio signal processing is virtually unlimited."

The Artemis console inside the 53-foot HD expando truck is equipped not only with Bluefin2 technology, but also Calrec's Hydra2 integrated audio networking and routing, which means all I/O is handled by Hydra2 using a variety of analog, AES digital, and MADI I/O units. The two technologies together give the console 340 fully featured DSP channels, 128 program busses, 64 interruptible feedback (IFB)/track outputs, 32 auxiliaries, and a high-capacity 8192² crosspoint router.

"It's a combination to boggle the mind," Mueller said. "The console can develop so many mixes that it is only limited by the operator. It's a capability we've never had before."

Voyager 10 is destined mostly for sporting events, including college sports in the Atlantic Coast Conference, TNA Wrestling, and engagements for ESPN. The truck was designed to accommodate events with very intensive audio specs that require several different mixes and sub-mixes.

"Calrec is the de facto audio console for HD remote broadcasting in the U.S.," Mueller continued. "Having a Calrec audio console gives me peace of mind and confidence. I don't worry about it."

Like Crosscreek's Voyager 9 OB truck, the system inside Voyager 10, which debuted in late 2011, was integrated by Beck Associates.

