CANON U.S.A. INTRODUCES 1/3-INCH PORTABLE HD ZOOM LENS WITH BUILT-IN 2X EXTENDER TO WORK WITH COST-EFFECTIVE PROFESSIONAL HDTV CAMCORDERS

The New KT17ex4.3B IRSE Provides Outstanding Optical Performance and Operator Convenience in an Ergonomically Redesigned, Compact, and Lightweight Portable HD Lens



LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 12, 2010 – With HD production activity expanding, the popularity of 1/3-inch HD camcorders has grown, thanks to their impressive performance and modest pricing. In response to this trend, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging, has introduced the 1/3-inch KT17ex4.3B IRSE portable HD zoom lens, which combines advanced optical performance and features with affordability and value.

Designed to support both HD Electronic News Gathering and general HD production requirements, the KT17ex4.3B portable HD zoom lens is ideal for shooting assignments that require flexible creative control and a generous focal range. The lens features a 17x zoom ratio and a minimum focal length of 4.3mm, which provides a 62.6-degree angular field of view in the 16:9 HDTV image format. Its built-in 2x extender increases the focal-length range from 8.6mm to 146 mm.

The use of large-diameter aspheric lens elements contribute to tighter control of lens aberrations, in the KT17ex4.3B, especially comatic aberration and geometric distortion. The KT17ex4.3B lens uses a variety of optical materials, including Fluorite and high-index glasses that lower flare, increase contrast, and enhance picture sharpness at the image center and extremities. The compact and 3.26 lb. lightweight housing of the KT17ex4.3B lens provides a high degree of ruggedness and durability.

“We think 1/3-inch HD camcorder users will be impressed with the quality and value of the KT17,” stated Larry Thorpe, national marketing executive, Broadcast and Communications division, Canon U.S.A. “This new lens offers a great deal for the price, and it incorporates some outstanding technology into its compact 3 design. This includes the ergonomically designed Digital Drive unit we introduced last year – the same one used in Canon’s top-of-the-line 2/3-inch portable HD lenses – standing as an example of Canon’s commitment to constantly advancing imaging technology.”

The new KT17ex4.3B lens takes advantage of Canon’s ergonomically improved Digital Drive unit, designed to help reduce operator fatigue, by fitting more comfortably into the palm of the hand, while a reduced in width helps position the palm closer to the optical axis, reducing the degree of arm bend for less physical strain during prolonged shooting.

In addition to a new design, the Digital Drive unit also provides for creative videography using advanced operational features with exact control of zoom, focus, and iris settings. These settings can be pre-set by the lens operator for precise and repeatable shuttling between two different settings at predetermined speeds at the touch of a button on the Digital Drive unit. The Shuttle Shot, Frame Preset, and Speed Preset settings are customizable using an information display window on the Digital Drive unit. All of these features are made possible by Canon-developed miniature 16-bit high-resolution rotary encoders derived from technologies in Canon’s high-end portable HD zoom lenses.

“Whether an HD camcorder employs 1/3-, 1/2- or 2/3-inch imagers, Canon continues to develop HD lenses for each of these image-format sizes, providing creative users with the optical excellence and advanced features that support all HD production aspirations,” Thorpe added.

