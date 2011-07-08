Mac OS X Lion: The Countdown is On With Boinx Software

Grab your favorite Boinx Software Apps from the Mac® App Store™ for insanely low prices until Lion ships; Select price promotions start today at just $0.99 US!

Puchheim, Germany – July 8, 2011 – Boinx Software is counting down the days to the official launch of the new Mac OS X® Lion with insane promotional discounts on all Boinx Apps available exclusively at the Mac App Store. Beginning today, select Apps like Mouseposé and PhotoPresenter start at just $0.99 US! Each day, Boinx will increase the price of the Apps by one tier until prices return to their normal state or Lion ships.

“Whenever Apple releases a new version of Mac OS X, I am like a kid in a candy store – I just can’t wait for all the goodies that are about to come my way,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Our special ‘Countdown to Lion’ promotion is sure to get all of our customers excited about the upcoming Lion release, as well as stock their desktops with our awesome Apps that enhance any creative project. Meanwhile, our team is working hard to make sure that all of our Apps will be updated and compatible when the new OS X Lion roars onto the market.”

The entire Boinx team is ‘roaring’ over the wait of the new OS X Lion release – check out the team page here: http://boinx.com/backstage/team/. To view the complete line of Boinx Software products available at the Mac App Store, please visit: http://bit.ly/oKhbZZ.

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

