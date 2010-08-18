Endless Analog to Hold CLASP Demonstration in Chicago

Endless Analog will host a demonstration and tutorial for their revolutionary, critically acclaimed CLASP® (Closed Loop Analog Signal Processor) on Thursday, August 19th at Chicago Recording Company (CRC) in Chicago. Chris Estes, creator of the CLASP and founder of Endless Analog, will be on site to demonstrate the hardware and software system that seamlessly integrates Analog Tape Recorders with Digital Audio Workstations, thus eliminating the delay associated with digital AD/DA converters and delivering a true analog front end recording solution.

Additionally, Endless Analog recently announced its partnership with Vintage King Audio, a leading dealer of high-end new and vintage recording equipment, who will serve as the exclusive U.S. retailer for this groundbreaking device. Endless Analog joins progressive audio manufacturers like Barefoot Sound, Shadow Hills Industries, Neve, Inward Connections, Helios, Tonelux and ProAc on Vintage King’s exclusive roster list.

The August 19th demonstrations will take place from noon til 7pm. For more information contact Jeff Leibovich, who will be on site throughout the event, at 248-591-9276 ext 115. This event is open to the public.

For more information on The CLASP at Vintage King Audio, visit www.vintageking.com/Endless-Analog-Clasp.

http://www.vintageking.com/site/flyers/clasp_chicago_demo_email.html