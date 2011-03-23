SOLID STATE LOGIC SUPPLIES C10 HD COMPACT BROADCAST CONSOLES FOR FOUR TRT SNG/OB VANS

C10 HD Used for News and Sports Audio

ANKARA, TURKEY– Solid State Logic is pleased to announce that C10 HD Compact Broadcast Consoles have been installed in four Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) SNG/OB vans. This furthers the broadcast entity’s plan to have a fleet of vans by the end of 2011 with audio handled by the C10 HD in all vans.

TRT produces 15 television and nine radio programs broadcast to the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa in more than 15 languages. Two existing vans have been assigned to Istanbul, with two new trucks now complete and being dispatched for use in Ankara.

The C10 gives TRT the sound quality and feature set necessary for the multiple missions performed by the vans covering everything from live news gathering to sports events. The C10 compact size and self-contained design makes it the perfect fit for the TRT fleet of outside broadcast vehicles.

