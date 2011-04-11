AmberFin and Matrox Deliver Integrated ProRes Ingest and Transcode Workflow - New development simplifies mezzanine format deployments

AmberFin and Matrox Video Products Group today announced that support for the Apple ProRes codec has been integrated into the award-winning AmberFin iCR range, allowing iCR users to encode to ProRes during ingest and transcode to ProRes for delivery. This allows users of Final Cut Pro to benefit from the comprehensive range of iCR’s ingest, transcoding, review, QC, format conversion, and standards conversion toolset. AmberFin iCR products are powered by the Matrox Xmio2 card, part of the Matrox DSX family of developer products. “We are really excited that working with Matrox we have been able to bring something unique to the market,” AmberFin CTO, Bruce Devlin, commented.“iCR users can now automatically ingest all of the tapes in a Flexicart, provide mark up and quality control for ProRes assets, and transcode them with full 10-bit quality including up, down, and cross conversion.”