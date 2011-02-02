Digital Film Tools Rolls Out PhotoCopy

Los Angeles, CA - February 2, 2011 -Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced the availability of PhotoCopy. Pho•to•copy (foh-tuh-kop-ee) creates a photographic reproduction of a printed or graphic work made with a process in which a new image is formed by the action of proprietary image analysis, color, texture and light. Whether it's still or moving images, the key attributes are copied from one image and applied to another. "Digital Film Tools painstakingly analyzed the brightness, color, tone, detail, grain and texture of some of the world's greatest movies, paintings, photographs and historical photographic processes. The DNA of these masterpieces can now be applied to your very own images with PhotoCopy. The color, tone and brightness of the original work are replicated while the texture, grain and detail are simulated," comments Marco Paolini, Founder and President, Digital Film Tools.

Photocopy makes any picture look interesting -- feature highlights include;

* Pick from 94 Academy Award nominated movies including Apocalypse Now,

Blade Runner, Frankenstein, Gone with the Wind, King Kong and The Lord of the Rings

* Choose from 72 paintings from artists such as Cezanne, Chagall, Greco,

Leonardo, Monet, Rembrandt, Renoir and Van Gogh to name a few

* Select from 40 photographs by various masters of photography including Abbott,

Andreev, Cunningham, Fenton, Nadar, Outerbridge, Stieglitz and Weston

* Try one of 30 historical processes, some of which are Ambrotype, Cyanotype,

Liquid Emulsion, Kallitype, Palladium, Salt Print, Vandyke and Wet Plate

* Copy the key attributes from one image and apply them to another

* Create custom presets from your own images

* Color, tone and brightness replication

* Texture, grain and detail simulation

* Add a vignette to any preset

* Modify images with presets or sliders

* Quickly search for presets

PhotoCopy is available for download or purchase at: http://www.digitalfilmtools.com at the following prices: Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid Editing Systems - $195; Apple Aperture, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom - $95.

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

###