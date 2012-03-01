ANTON/BAUER CONTINUES TO POWER LEADING KOREAN BROADCASTER WITH RECENT INCREASE IN BATTERY INVENTORY

KOREA, MARCH 1, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, recently equipped Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), a leading Korean public broadcaster, with 30 DIONIC® HC batteries. This increases the broadcaster’s inventory to 130 Anton/Bauer batteries for use in the newsroom as well as for sports and other cable programming.

Consistently rated as one of the top broadcasters in Korea, MBC has contributed to the development of the Korean broadcasting industry with its nationwide network of 19 regional stations and 10 subsidiaries. The multimedia group has various channels, and offers programming from live news and entertainment to sports and television dramas. To increase its inventory of Anton/Bauer batteries, the network turned to Koil Corporation, Anton/Bauer’s local Korean distributor.

alt='antonbauer_mbc-korea.jpg' />“While MBC Korea had previously used competitive power products, it ultimately selected Anton/Bauer due to the company’s swift, global customer support and reliable Gold Mount® System,” says Mi Jung Jo, Koil Corporation. The Anton/Bauer Gold Mount System, the most widely used battery mounting system in the industry, is an interchangeable battery system using a forward-compatible approach originally developed by the company. It allows for new cell chemistries as they are developed, enabling a battery introduced today to perform seamlessly on a current charger purchased 10 years ago, with only a simple firmware upgrade. No matter what cameras it is using, the production team can be assured it has the most secure battery-camera connection, with seamless power and future compatibility. “Even though the price point may be higher than competitors’—not only are the batteries more reliable, especially when shooting outdoors, they have become the network’s exclusive battery of choice,” says Jo.

Part of the company’s Logic Series® batteries, the DIONIC HC is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Working closely with cell manufacturers, the DIONIC series incorporates high-capacity cells offering 10 amps. To continually ensure cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells. The DIONIC HC provides 91Wh and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. Transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location*.

“In addition to the company’s reliable Gold Mount System, MBC also appreciates the exclusive RealTime® display on the DIONIC HC,” adds Jo. Via a simple, easily understood LCD, the RealTime display offers both a fuel gauge and up to nine hours of remaining run-time (under low power load conditions) data simultaneously, with no "set-up" required—leaving users with added confidence in how much power is left in the battery.

*All carry-on/checked baggage passenger rules should be verified with your specific carrier prior to travel. For more information on Li-Ion travel, refer to www.antonbauer.com.

