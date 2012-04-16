Digigram Adds Octoshape Technology to AQORD for IP Video Contribution and Federated Linear Broadband TV Distribution

Infinite Uplink(TM) and Infinite HD-M(TM) for AQORD *LINK Series Enables High-Quality Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint Transmission, Including Support for the Infinite HD-M Federated Linear Broadband TV Platform

GRENOBLE, France -- April 16, 2012 -- Digigram today announced that technology from Octoshape ApS, an industry leader in cloud-based global streaming technologies, is now integrated with Digigram's AQORD *LINK series of video contribution systems. The integration of these technologies facilitates point-to-point contribution services, as well as transparent contribution support to the Infinite HD-M(TM) federated linear broadband TV platform.

"We are excited to extend our HD-enabled AQORD product line with Octoshape technologies," said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. "Octoshape's embedded technology brings global point-to-point contribution and distribution services over the Internet to the AQORD *LINK series."

Octoshape's Infinite Uplink(TM) replaces traditional satellite and video fiber systems with resilient video contribution over the Internet, drastically reducing the cost associated with distribution and increasing deployment flexibility. This functionality, combined with Digigram's AQORD *LINK series solution set, opens up new markets that traditionally have been served only by large satellite delivery providers. AQORD *LINK Series adds contribution support for the Infinite HD-M network, bringing broadcast-quality video to the disruptive federated linear OTT platform.

"We are excited to continue extending the contribution reach of Digigram products," said Michael Koehn, CEO of Octoshape. "Our combined solutions are disrupting the signal acquisition marketplace, enabling a much broader set of content to come online with new predictable business models through our federated linear broadband TV platform -- Infinite HD-M."

