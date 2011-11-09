Digital Rapids Encoding and Transcoding Solutions Power Multi-Screen Initiatives for Turner Broadcasting System

November 9, 2011 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids announced today that Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. is using a large-scale deployment of Digital Rapids' StreamZHD multi-format encoding systems and the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software to transform live feeds and on-demand content for delivery to multiple viewing platforms in support of Turner's multi-screen video offerings and the pay television industry's "TV Everywhere" initiatives.

An array of StreamZHD encoders are used by Turner's Network Operations group for ingest and encoding of live sources, while a distributed, multi-node Digital Rapids Transcode Manager deployment transcodes high volumes of mezzanine source files into a wide range of output formats for VOD and viewing on devices from PCs to mobile phones and tablets.

"We're thrilled that Turner Broadcasting has chosen StreamZHD and Digital Rapids Transcode Manager for its encoding and transcoding requirements," said Brent Ross, Director of Sales, North America at Digital Rapids. "Turner Broadcasting is a leader in delivering premium content to their audiences on a wide range of viewing devices, and we look forward to working with them as their multi-screen initiatives continue to expand."

"Digital Rapids encoding and transcoding systems support our multi-screen media operations, and meet the quality standards and format flexibility we require to address our audience's demand for content across multiple viewing devices," said Joseph Forehand, Project Manager at Turner Broadcasting.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news; entertainment; animation and young adult; and sports media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.

StreamZHD is the industry's most comprehensive encoding system, delivering high-quality, multi-format video capture, encoding, transcoding and streaming in versatile, fully integrated configurations. StreamZHD seamlessly supports the transformation of media for applications from post production and archive to multi-screen live and on-demand distribution. Digital Rapids Transcode Manager combines outstanding quality, intelligent automation and exceptional performance for transforming high volumes of media between dozens of acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. Scalable from small transcoding farms to global operations with hundreds of transcoding nodes, Transcode Manager is ideal for both dedicated transcoding applications and as part of complete ingest-through-delivery media workflows.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.