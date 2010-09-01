Join Autodesk for IBC 2010: Live in Amsterdam and Online Worldwide on the AREA

Autodesk, Inc., will take part in the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, Sept. 10–14, 2010. During the convention, Autodesk is expected to announce the launch of an exciting new offering for creative finishing and to unveil technological enhancements to its Autodesk Flame, Autodesk Smoke and Autodesk Lustre products for television, film and commercial post-production. Digital artists from around the globe will be to able experience Autodesk products at IBC, either live at Hall 7, Stand D25, or virtually on the AREA, Autodesk’s digital entertainment and visualization community.

Autodesk Workflows and Product Showcase

At Hall 7, Stand D25, Autodesk will demonstrate its end-to-end Digital Entertainment Creation solutions. Highlighting practical production examples that span 3D asset creation to creative 3D finishing, Autodesk will show how a modern, 3D creative finishing pipeline helps facilitate more efficient production techniques and a more creative and iterative experience. At IBC, Autodesk will focus on how its high-quality tools for virtual production and finishing are becoming more accessible. Autodesk will also launch a new creative finishing offering and demonstrate Autodesk solutions running natively on Mac OS X and iOS4.

The following Autodesk Digital Entertainment Creation products will be featured at the booth:

• Autodesk Smoke for Mac OS X editorial finishing software

• Autodesk Flame and Autodesk Flare 3D visual effects and design finishing software

• Autodesk Lustre digital color grading and look development finishing software

• Autodesk Maya 3D animation, modeling, visual effects, rendering and compositing software

Autodesk will be showing new technological enhancements, exclusive to Autodesk Subscription customers, for the above products as well as a new offering for creative finishing ⎯ more news to follow.

iPad Test-Drive Area

• Autodesk SketchBook Pro and Autodesk Fluid FX

Autodesk Customer Showcase

• VFX Supervisor Richard Lyons of Redrum (Sweden) will present the company’s Flame work on the stunning Philips “Carousel” commercial spot

• Timon Mahoney of Empire Design (UK) will present a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the trailer for “Despicable Me” with the help of Flame and Lustre

• Oliver Wade of Delicious Edit will present the company’s finishing work on the Thomson/Dreamliner Boeing 787 commercial spot using Smoke for Mac

Autodesk Smoke for Mac OS X: Hands-on Training at IBC 2010

Daily Schedule: Friday, Sept. 10, 2010, to Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010.

Those planning to attend IBC can register for a free 45-minute Smoke for Mac OS X training session, which will be held at the Autodesk booth. These introductory sessions are ideal for digital artists and Final Cut Pro users who want to learn more about Autodesk Smoke for all-in-one editorial finishing on the Mac.

Preregistration open now: http://ibcsmokehandson.autodeskevents.net.

AREA TV ⎯ http://area.autodesk.com/ibc2010 ⎯ exclusive content live from the show floor starting Sept. 10

• Product demos, and interviews with guest presenters and strategic partners

• Behind-the-scenes and feature videos

• Prerecorded demo content

• Coverage of Annual Amsterdam SuperMeet

Autodesk Public Events

• RED Event: No registration required

Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5:30 p.m.– 6:00 p.m., at the Autodesk booth

Join Ted Schilowitz, leader of the rebellion at Red Digital Cinema, and Autodesk to see the latest RED workflow using Autodesk visual effects, finishing and color grading tools. Presentation will be followed by a screening of “The Voorman Problem,” a 12-minute short film shot on the RED camera and finished in Flame and Lustre.

• Third Annual Amsterdam SuperMeet (Final Cut Pro Users Group): Registration required http://supermeet.com/

Sunday, Sept. 12 from 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. at the Hotel Krasnapolsky

Join the largest gathering of FCP, Adobe, Autodesk and Avid editors, filmmakers and digital content creators during IBC 2010 to watch a main stage demo of Smoke for Mac OS X.

Autodesk Partners

Autodesk thanks its strategic partners HP, Intel, AJA Video Systems and NVIDIA for supporting Autodesk’s IBC 2010 booth activities and for their strategic partnership in AREA TV, as well as its booth technology partner Fusion-io.

