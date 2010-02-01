Monitor 20 different parameters with Crystal Vision's intelligent 3G switch

Crystal Vision has released its most intelligent switch yet with the Smart Switch 3G. Designed to secure the video output in systems that demand high reliability, Smart Switch 3G provides intelligent 2 x 2 switching to a backup signal source by monitoring two 3Gb/s, HD or SD video inputs with up to four groups of embedded audio, and switching between the sources if a specified fault condition arises – no matter how subtle the fault.

Smart Switch 3G will extract information about various parts of the video signal to decide which of the two inputs is better, based on the engineer’s own selection of which faults are significant. It features an unrivalled number of switching criteria, with the monitoring of twenty video and audio parameters on both the primary and standby inputs – and with any number of these parameters able to be selected. Smart Switch 3G is used with Crystal Vision’s Statesman PC software, where it can be set to either ignore or create an alarm on any of the features it can measure. Alternatively one GPI can be configured using Statesman to show an alarm condition for any individual or group of error conditions.

The parameters which can be selected to create an alarm and perform a switch, and which are listed in order of priority, are input missing, input video standard incorrect, EDH missing, EDH full field error, EDH active picture error, line CRC error, active video black, active video frozen, audio group 1 missing, audio group 2 missing, audio group 3 missing, audio group 4 missing and silence on a specific audio channel. There are also four special ‘combined conditions’ parameters which only flag an error if all the conditions are met simultaneously – for example, active video black and channel 1 silent and channel 2 silent. Further flexibility comes from the option to set a time period of between 2 and 60 seconds before the active video black, active video frozen and audio silence parameters trigger a switch.

Smart Switch 3G will switch away from an error on the main input only if the backup is free of that fault, while should the main and standby inputs have different alarms set Smart Switch 3G will use its error priority rating – working to the most significant feature to decide which feed to select. Following a switch it can either reselect the main feed automatically (with the option to set a time period for which the signal must be good before switching back) or by user intervention. Smart Switch 3G can also be switched manually, either immediately or in the vertical blanking period.

Explained Crystal Vision’s Managing Director, Philip Scofield: “The Smart Switch 3G was developed to ensure broadcasters made the most reliable use of their main and backup programme feeds. With its signal analysis it will choose the best signal, with its reliability and relay bypass it will preserve the output, and with its reporting ability it will inform the user of any problems. The ability to work with SD, HD and 3G signals makes the Smart Switch 3G a great long-term investment.”

Smart Switch 3G combines its intelligence with space-saving benefits, with this 4 x 10.5 inches module fitting in Crystal Vision’s standard frames – which are available in four sizes and with 12 switches housed in 2RU. The inputs and outputs are accessed by using the RM53 and RM54 frame rear modules, with the RM54 including relay bypass protection for the main feed on power failure or board removal, giving the system an extra layer of security and preventing signal loss.

Ideal for those who need immediate reaction to large system signal problems or for those who want peace of mind for their unmanned automatic playout facilities, Smart Switch 3G is shipping now.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of digital and analogue interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv