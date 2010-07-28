NewTek LightWave 10 and the InterSense VCam Create the Industry's First Off-the-Shelf 3D Virtual Production System

For the first time virtual cinematography tools revolutionizing the motion picture industry are available in a commercial 3D application

NewTek, a worldwide leader in 3D animation and video products, and InterSense Inc., a market leader in precision motion technology, today announced the creation of the industry's first off-the-shelf 3D virtual production system: LightWave 10 with VCam. By integrating NewTek's next generation LightWave 3D software with the InterSense patented virtual camera technology, creators of 3D films and games are able to model, animate, render, scout and set shots with one, complete solution.

Being demonstrated at SIGGRAPH 2010, in NewTek's booth H#337, LightWave 10 with VCam lets users create unprecedented realism in a real time virtual environment by combining physical camera moves within a model to render software solution.

--NewTek LightWave 10 in addition to integration with the InterSense VCam, provides production proven modeling, rendering and animation capabilities with new interactive display and rendering functions, data interchange enhancements, immersive real-time and game capabilities, Bullet rigid body dynamics, and new UV mapping tools.

--InterSense's VCam delivers organic, real-time virtual camera tracking which makes it easy to scout virtual locations, frame shots, and quickly shoot, re-shoot and produce virtual content. VCam helps artists achieve immersive real-time visualization results that are virtually unattainable with traditional methods. What normally takes days of pre-programming and key framing 3D camera motions, now happens interactively.

"There's no question that 3D technology is one of the hottest topics in film and game making, but accessibility continues to be an issue," said Rob Powers, vice president, 3D development, NewTek. "NewTek and InterSense have changed that with LightWave 10 featuring VCam integration. I'm excited to bring my knowledge and experience in virtual production for films like "Avatar" and "Tintin" to help create a solution that takes 3D to the next level by making this technology available to everyone. We've done that with LightWave 10."

"With LightWave and VCam, we can put more control and creative freedom back in the hands of directors, producers and VFX supervisors while ensuring that more of the production budget stays on the screen," said Dean Wormell, director of applications marketing, InterSense. "Together, we hope to open up a new world of immersive virtual production for independent filmmakers and game developers worldwide."

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in 3D animation and special effects tools, portable live production and video editing including LightWave 3D, the TriCaster product line and 3PLAY. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards. NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

About InterSense

InterSense Incorporated is a market leader in precision motion technology. Its patented Hybrid Inertial Technology tracks motion with an unmatched combination of real-time positioning, tracking and alignment capabilities, bringing higher speed and quality to visual simulation, enhanced vision and navigation applications. InterSense's premier motion tracking products enable real-time, realistic interaction with computer graphics to enhance technical applications in training and simulation, robotics, augmented reality, 3D virtual displays, video/game development and film production, oil and gas exploration, industrial design and medical imaging.

In addition to a marquis customer base spanning the military, industrial, entertainment, research, engineering and life sciences industries, InterSense also works with a global network of software partners, systems integrators, value added resellers and OEM hardware partners to deliver solutions tailored to customer needs. For more information, visit www.intersense.com.