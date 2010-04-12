WAVES’ VIRTUAL STOCK SOFTWARE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM ENHANCES macProVideo.com PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

— macProVideo.com products are now always in stock at end-users’ favorite authorized macProVideo.com retailers —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 9, 2010 — Waves Audio announces that one of the multimedia industry’s top educators, macProVideo.com, will be joining Waves’ pioneering Virtual Stock Software Distribution (VSSD) fulfillment program, as an alternative means of product distribution. Now, the complete range of macProVideo.com products will always be accessible to end users, through their favorite authorized macProVideo.com retailer, and they will never be “out-of-stock.”

After customers purchase a macProVideo.com product, the dealer will enter the order number and instantly receive unique serial numbers, printed on a receipt or given to the customer. These numbers unlock the copy-protected software, which is then available for download at the customer’s convenience.

Martin Sitter, publisher of macProVideo.com, said, “macProVideo.com sees the Waves VSSD system as a perfect fit for the distribution of our software tutorial videos, because the VSSD system meshes seamlessly with our industry-leading tutorial download technology. VSSD makes it possible for anyone, anywhere in the world, to buy our tutorials in a store and then download them to their computer in minutes. Best of all, customers always get the latest tutorial when they purchase through the VSSD system, so there's no worry about your education becoming out of date!”

About VSSD

Waves’ VSSD allows dealers to go online, enter a customer’s order into the system, and instantly receive unique serial numbers to unlock the customer’s copy-protected software, which is downloaded by the user. This “virtual stock” eliminates dealer inventory costs, while providing customers with the products they need. Other manufacturers including PreSonus, Rob Papen, TC Electronic and Toontrack have also partnered with Waves to take advantage of the VSSD program for distribution. To find out more, contact Waves at vssd@waves.com.

For more information, please visit www.macprovideo.com and www.waves.com.