Sheffield Softworks Look Sweet II Released for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Look Sweet II plugins sweeten the look of mundane, troubled, or ordinary footage

Boston, MA – April 11, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Sheffield Softworks Look Sweet II to FxFactory, available now for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects. The family of plugins allows editors to sweeten the look of any footage by brightening dark images, fine-tuning saturation and desaturation, polishing, and more. Look Sweet II can be purchased for 29 USD through FxFactory.

Sheffield Softworks Look Sweet II Plugins Include:

Mr. Fixit EZ – The ultimate, easy to use footage rescue system, Mr. Fixit EZ uses HDR photography techniques to build the brightest possible shadows and the darkest possible highlights. Users can mix them back into the original image without affecting the color. It also offers the option to flatten the highlights, giving an overall brighter image.

Vibrance Plus – With fine control over saturation and desaturation of clips, editors can increases chroma faster in the lower saturation areas, for a more vibrant image.

Bounce Fill – This plugin simulates the use of a colored bounce fill reflector. It defaults to a gold reflector, but can be set to any color. Because the reflectivity of items in the image varies according their color relationship to the color of the reflector, an optional invert clip can alter the influence of the fill light based on an object's color.

Super Glam – Giving footage the final polish, Super Glam is a combination of sharpening highlights and softening shadows. This processing can be done on the full color image, or on the luminance alone, leaving chroma untouched and bringing dull footage to life.

About Sheffield Softworks and Patrick Sheffield Nattress

Patrick Sheffield is an award-winning editor with over twenty years of industry experience. He’s edited music videos, commercials, documentaries, feature films, and more. In addition to editing, Sheffield also does work on effects, color correction, finishing, etc. The sole creative force behind Sheffield Softworks, Patrick writes the software, does the instructions, codes the website and runs the store.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. Please visit the Noise Industries website for more information.

