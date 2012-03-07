Matrox to highlight new Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converter features

Matrox will highlight new features for its Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converters at the 2012 NAB Show.

Matrox Convert DVI products are well-suited for creating broadcast video from computer applications, such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games and Web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists' mobile phone videos. They are also well-suited for driving projectors and large displays.

New features include automatic input detection. Now any computer running at any resolution can be connected at the input, and Matrox Convert DVI will automatically output at the desired, preprogrammed resolution. The graphic overlay feature lets users add a custom logo or graphic to Convert DVI's output.

See Matrox at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5115.