Ross Video opens new Australian facility

Ross Video opened its new corporate office in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 15, which will serve as home to the company’s routing systems manufacturing team and house inventory for openGear and other Ross products.

The new office also will include research and development for Ross routing systems, as well as technical support across all Ross products for Australia and New Zealand.

“The expansion of Ross Australia will help us meet the demand for our Ross Routing Systems. We have seen steady growth in routers, and we will now be able to accommodate our customers in a more efficient way,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video.

