Rik Coder joins projectiondesign® as VP Federal Government Sales

Track record sets focus on government business growth.

The newly created position reflects projectiondesign®’s investment and global growth strategy to provide local and dedicated support to government partners and in particular the defense and intelligence communities.

Coder, who is based in Reston, VA., is an award winning sales management veteran with almost 30 years management experience in the technology industry. Prior to joining projectiondesign, he held the position of Operations Director for Cisco/TANDBERG supplying the US Department of Defense (DOD), the Intelligence Community and NATO. Adding to his impressive experience, Coder previously held several roles at Cisco/TANDBERG and other leading AV companies where he was critical in developing partner strategies and strategic alliances. Coder has an MBA from Marymount University and a BBA from James Madison University.

"Rik Coder has a long and successful track record of leading the delivery of solutions and is extremely well respected,” said Karl Hantho, President, Americas at projectiondesign. “His extensive knowledge and successful track record is a welcomed addition to our team and we wish to continue his successes."

"I'm delighted to be joining projectiondesign," Coder says. "In my role I will be working with a team to build and strengthen our focus of providing high performance projector solutions to partners enabling the very best in simulation and training, command and control and collaborative communications.”

www.projectiondesign.com