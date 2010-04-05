Utah Scientific InfoComm 2010 Product Preview

At InfoComm 2010, Utah Scientific Features Affordable, High-Quality Professional Products Line

UTAH-100 Professional Products

The UTAH-100 Professional Products series from Utah Scientific is a family of small routers, distribution amplifiers, and similar products suitable for smaller broadcasters and for non-broadcast facilities that require the routing of analog and digital video and audio signals. The UTAH-100 family offers a unique combination of features and performance at affordable prices.

Priced to appeal to resellers and system integrators, the UTAH-100 Professional Products series includes fixed-frame and modular routers and distribution amplifiers for signal types ranging all the way from analog to the new 3G HD format. The routers are available in fixed-frame sizes of 8x8, 16x1, and 16x16 and in 1-RU and 2-RU modular frames that support routers sized up to 16x16 and 32x32, respectively.

Featured products in the new series offer eight 4-output or four 8-output distribution amplifiers for analog or all-digital signal formats in a compact 1-RU package. In addition to the usual audio and video signal formats, the UTAH-100 family also offers products for handling telecom-related signals.

Like all Utah Scientific products, those in the UTAH-100 Professional Products series come with Utah's world-famous, no-charge 10-year warranty.

Company Overview:

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Company Rep Quote: "It's not only large broadcasters and media companies that need powerful and reliable signal routing," said Carl Gardner, Utah Scientific director of sales for the professional products line. "Now that video is proving useful in so many applications, there is an increasing demand for the equipment on which we have staked our reputation. With the Professional Products series, we bring Utah Scientific quality, reliability, and service to routers destined for a wider variety of uses."