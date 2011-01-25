CSP Mobile Chooses Utah Scientific Routers for Its First HD Trucks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jan. 25, 2011 -- Utah Scientific today announced that CSP Mobile Productions has acquired two UTAH-400/288 video routing switchers and two UTAH-400 AES audio routing switchers with integrated MADI for installation in the company's first HD television production trucks. The first truck went to work in October, primarily covering professional football, hockey, and basketball in the eastern United States. The second is scheduled to debut in February.

"Like Utah Scientific, we are a small company dedicated to personalized customer service," said Len Chase, CSP Mobile Productions president. "We don't let our clients down, and that means we need equipment that's reliable and highly functional in the demanding mobile production environment. We already have Utah Scientific routers in our two SDI trucks, and they have been great for us and our clients."

The functionality and flexibility of Utah Scientific's SC-4 control system and its UCP-48 control panel -- a single, 1RU panel that affords easy, scrolled access to 48 sources, including tape and six channels of EVS -- are helpful to CSP operators. Bottom line benefits include Utah Scientific's 10-year, no-cost, 24/7 service warranty.

CSP Mobile, based in Saco, Maine, did the integration for its first HD truck, 53-feet long and straight sided, in-house. The second truck, a 53-foot expando, is currently being integrated by Little Bay Broadcast Services in Barrington, N.H.

"Utah Scientific has a long history of providing robust routers that can stand the rigors of life on the road," said Brian Raynes, Little Bay Broadcast Services director. "Whether their facilities are mobile or fixed, customers that we've installed Utah Scientific routers for have enjoyed exceptional reliability backed by outstanding technical support. Reliable equipment and solid support make Utah Scientific a breeze for us to work with."

# # #

About CSP Mobile

CSP Mobile Productions owns and operates modern video and audio production studios on wheels. They are leased by companies and producers to create on-location programming for a variety of end users, including broadcast and cable networks, corporate communications, pay–per-view, and the Internet. In a competitive business, CSP Mobile has earned its reputation for being on time, on budget, and on target.

About Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com

ENDS