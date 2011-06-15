Net Insight chosen for FINA World Championships in China

New media contribution network to be based on the Nimbra platform

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces a media contribution network order based on the Nimbra platform for the FINA World Championships 2011 from Shanghai Telecom.

Shanghai Telecom, a new customer of Net Insight, is a branch office of China Telecom, the state-owned telecom operator in China. Shanghai Telecom will build a media contribution network for the live swimming event FINA World Championships 2011 taking place in Shanghai in July 2011. The contribution network will link from the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to satellite earth stations.

Net Insight’s Nimbra platform was chosen for its flexibility and the network topology adaptability that simplifies network planning and allows step-by-step build-out resulting in higher resource utilization.

The order was received in partnership with one of Net Insight’s partners in China, Times Sage Technology, member of the CSS group.

“We have been present in the Chinese market for a couple of years and we are stepwise building our market position”, says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. “By adding Shanghai Telecom as a new customer we are broadening our customer base in China.”

