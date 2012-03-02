Dalet Allows Customers to Embed Content Production and Preparation Tools in Corporate Portals Using Google Gadgets Technology

Portal access to preview, logging and storyboarding expands access to content and functional tools adding business value in enterprise environments

Levellois-Perrot, France – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters announced today that it has packaged several of its tools and interfaces to allow them to be embedded into customer portals. Based on Google gadget technology, these web-based Dalet gadgets provide a way for third-party integrators and customers’ in-house developers to leverage Dalet’s tools at the enterprise level.

“By packaging some of our functional tools to allow integrators and customers to expose them within corporate portals and 'mashups,' we’ve given companies a way to expand access to the content and functional tools in ways that best suit the needs of the business. It’s another example of how our emphasis on open standards gives companies tremendous flexibility,” says Kevin Savina, Director of Product Management, Dalet, S.A. “For instance, the Dalet preview gadget allows users on a corporate portal to select assets from the Dalet database, preview and stream them in a frame accurate manner in the Dalet Preview window directly from the portal without needing a separate, external application. This has tangible business advantages, especially in large enterprises where assets can be used across many different departments for many different purposes. From a single portal, users can have access to all the tools and assets they need – whether it's calendars and mail or video and rough-cut editing tools.”

In addition to its Preview window interface, Dalet has also enabled the Dalet Media Logger and Dalet Storyboarder as Google gadgets. MediaLogger is a logging tool for previewing content and adding annotation to the video on a template basis to produce new clips and shotlists. Storyboarder is a shot selection tool for rough-cut editing that uses mark-ins and mark-outs to create simple edls, organize them in whatever order users prefer and exchange them with craft editors.

####