Pacific Television Center Launches HD Circuits to Toronto

LOS ANGELES, CA ─ Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, is proud to announce the launch of HD/SD-capable circuits to Toronto, Canada. Now, PacTV can provide clients with direct, instant access to content between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Providing much-needed support for HD content, the fiber network is conveniently housed at Switch and Data in Toronto. Local connections include CBC, GlobalTV and Bell Canada TOC.

“Pacific Television’s new fiber to Toronto has been a great benefit to the CBC,” says, Juan Escobar, senior resources producer, CBC. “With a dedicated loop from PacTV Los Angeles to CBC Toronto, we have enjoyed almost instantaneous connectivity to our bureaus in New York, Los Angeles and London, as well as to PacTV studios and the rest of the company’s network. Booking service from the Pacific Rim has never been easier and the benefit of transmitting HD content on the fiber to Toronto will become even greater in the future.”

Clients in Los Angeles and Toronto interested in booking feeds can instantly do so with just one phone call to PacTV. This, in turn, helps broadcasters transmit content quicker, an especially important factor in instances that require the latest news coverage.

“As the demand for HD content continues to grow around the world, we are thrilled to add Toronto to our global network,” says Richard Neri, president, Pacific Television Center. “In addition to expanding our global footprint, this fiber will help our clients deliver programming, such as breaking news and special events, to its viewers at a more rapid pace.”

“The folks at PacTV’s master control are extremely quick at processing requests,” adds Escobar. “Even when we place a last-minute call, they can transmit content from our New York bureau to Toronto within seconds. On several occasions this has helped ensure that last-minute guests have made it on-air and that late-arriving tape has been filed by deadline.”

With such positive results thus far, PacTV is planning to add additional fiber circuits in the future.

For more information, visit www.pactv.com.