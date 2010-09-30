SINGULAR SOFTWARE RELEASES DUALEYES; AUDIO SYNCHRONIZATION APPLICATION FOR VIDEO EDITING

Ideal for dual-system audio workflows, DualEyes leverages the same innovative technology as PluralEyes to flawlessly sync video clips to high-quality sound recordings

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, developer of automation applications for digital media markets, is pleased to announce the availability of DualEyes™ for Windows®, an audio synchronization application developed for video production. Designed to work alongside almost all video editing applications, including Adobe® Premiere Pro®, Avid® Media Composer®, and Sony® Vegas Pro®, DualEyes employs the same advanced automatic synchronization technology as PluralEyes® to streamline the otherwise tedious and time-consuming process of syncing dual-system recordings with the corresponding video.

“DSLR cameras are being used everywhere for video, and their image quality keeps improving. To obtain audio at the same level of excellence, the preferred method is dual-system audio: capture sound on a separate recorder and substitute it for the camera audio during post-production. However, this can be a very laborious process when done manually,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “Unlike PluralEyes, DualEyes works as a standalone application, with an emphasis on the dual-audio workflow. No more of the ‘hunt, trim, hunt, trim’ steps required by manual synchronization; DualEyes is quick and easy, and can incorporate the highest quality audio for any video production.”

DualEyes is extremely versatile and can be used with software ranging from entry-level consumer editors to comprehensive professional production suites. Users need simply capture audio on a separate high-quality recorder and import it along with the video clips. DualEyes then automatically synchronizes the audio to match each video clip in both start time and duration. Its sophisticated technology recognizes audio and video files, so no special layout or organization is needed. DualEyes magically replaces all original in-camera scratch audio files with the separately recorded high-quality audio.

DualEyes - Pricing and System Requirements

DualEyes is available to purchase for $149 USD via the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html). Introductory pricing: if purchased before October 30, 2010 the price is just $119; a 20% discount.

DualEyes requires Windows® XP®, Vista® or Windows 7®. A version for Mac® OS X users will be released at a later date.

A free 30-day trial version is also available for download from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry-leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software, PluralEyes and DualEyes are trademarks and or registered trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

