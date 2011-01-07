Ikegami Presented with Technology and Engineering EMMY for Pioneering Development of Tapeless Camcorders

MAYWOOD, NEW JERSEY, January 7, 2011 – The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) presented Ikegami with its fourth Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award on Thursday, January 6 at a ceremony held during the 2011 International CES (Consumer Electronics Show), in Las Vegas. This newest award cites Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd. and Avid Technology Inc. for their pioneering “Development and Production of Portable Tapeless Acquisition.” NATAS’ Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations, and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering.

Ikegami and Avid demonstrated the world’s first tapeless ENG camcorder at NAB 1995. Employing “hard” disk drives as its recording medium, this pioneering product was then further advanced by the two companies. In 1997 Ikegami introduced the Editcam tapeless ENG camcorder, a forerunner to the tapeless video cameras used today by production companies and news networks worldwide.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our contribution to the technical advancement of broadcast equipment,” notes Naoki Kashimura, Ikegami’s General Manager for Corporate Strategy and Marketing, regarding Ikegami’s Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for its pioneering Development and Production of Portable Tapeless Acquisition. “Ikegami will continue looking to the future and keep contributing to the progress of broadcast technology.”

Building on its years of experience as the original tapeless ENG camcorder innovator, Ikegami’s newest product in this category is the GFCAM™ HDS-V10. A rugged three-CCD ENG camera featuring 1080i/720p HDTV format support and 24p/25p/30p native recording capability, the HDS-V10 records to removable Flash media packs with up to 128GB RAM, or to a pack using inexpensive plug-in consumer CF memory cards. Advanced workflow-efficient features include: MPEG-2 compression and the MXF file format for an open-codec HD/SD recording architecture; Bluetooth for instant export of thumbnail clips directly to laptops for fast logging and metadata insertion; and direct compatibility to all major Avid nonlinear edit systems via the AMA (Avid Media Access) plug-in architecture.

The GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM HD camcorder is part of the Ikegami’s GF SeriesTM tapeless ENG/production suite, which also includes the GFStation GFS-V10 Flash memory studio deck, GF Station Portable half-rack-wide portable player/recorder, GF Player desktop playback unit and GFAdapter for convenient, direct plug-in of GFPak media into tower PC’s with fast serial-ATA interface. GFSeries Media Manager software provides efficient GFSeries integration with large server-based production environments.

