XenData to Showcase Leading Digital Video Archiving Products at CAPER 2010 in Argentina

New XenData X1500 and X64 Edition Software on display at IPLUSB Booth # C20, Pavillion 4

WALNUT CREEK, CA – October 18, 2010 – XenData® (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, will be unveiling their new X1500 archiving system for the first time in South America at CAPER, Buenos Aires, October 28-30. In addition, XenData will be showcasing their established X64 Edition software which currently has over 160 installations in Latin America. XenData will be at Booth # C20, Pavillion 4, with IPLUSB, top provider of imaging and video content management solutions.

CAPER attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about XenData's new X1500 which runs on a Windows 7 workstation and manages LTO-5 tape drives. Available in Spanish and English in December 2010, the X1500 system has an external 1.5 TB LTO-5 tape drive that connects to a Windows 7 desktop or tower computer. The key to the solution is XenData’s new XenData6 software which provides easy to use archive, restore and tape management functionality, making archiving to and restoring from LTO tape as easy as dragging and dropping files and folders using Windows Explorer.

XenData's leading X64 Edition software will also be on display. This manages LTO tape libraries on a Windows server and provides a highly scalable digital video archive. With a rapidly growing number of installations throughout Latin America, the highly-compatible X64 Edition provides an attractive solution for long term near-line storage of digital video assets.

The first major digital video archives running XenData’s X64 Edition in Argentina will be installed later this year by IPLUSB.

“We're looking forward to attending CAPER with IPLUSB to build new relationships and further extend our footprint in Latin America. XenData recognizes the growth of the media and entertainment industry in this particular market and is dedicated to providing high-performance archiving and storage solutions throughout the region,” states Dr. Phil Storey, XenData co-founder and CEO.

“XenData’s digital archive systems offer our customers in South America a range of compatible solutions that deliver the performance demanded by video applications combined with open standards,” said Juan Carlos Madeo, IPLUSB co-founder and Business Director. He added, “We are especially excited by the new X1500 archive system because it is a very affordable archive solution that will appeal to a broad range of production, post-production and broadcast organizations.”

Visit XenData at CAPER Booth # C20, Pavillion 4, to learn more about the new X1500 and their flagship digital video archive server solutions. With hundreds of installations worldwide, XenData’s archives are compatible with both Windows and Mac environments and work with a broad range of media asset managers, video servers, automation and editing systems.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving software and solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions provide the high-performance and functionality

required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications. XenData software is

built on industry standards, providing a standard file system interface and archiving to data tape using

the POSIX tar format. TV stations, media service providers, post production organizations and global

broadcasters using XenData standards based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings,

ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their

video files. With hundreds of digital archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and networks including the BBC, Televisa and Warner Brothers. For more information visit: www.xendata.com

