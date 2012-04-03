NVerzion to Showcase Additional Programming and Sales Tools for its KISS Business Management Solution at the 2012 NAB Show

New Features of Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS) Increase Broadcasters' Operational Efficiencies

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 3, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that it will present an enhanced version of its Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS) business management solution at the 2012 NAB Show, offering both television and radio broadcasters a simplified and organized solution for scheduling, billing, sales, and accounting.

KISS features an intuitive and easy-to-use interface and operates with or independent of NVerzion's popular automation platform. KISS simplifies a station's business management processes by enabling a broadcaster's sales staff to easily complete an order and forward it to the traffic manager, who then creates a daily schedule and passes it on to automation for implementation. Once the program segment is aired, KISS imports the as-run information as text files, which can then be edited or modified to include appropriate ad-rates for commercial spots.

The newest version of KISS features an enhanced program scheduling tool that includes a graphical interpretation of the program scheduling log as well as the capability for interstitial insertion. This helps broadcasters clearly view free space in the schedule, as well as discrepancies where spots have been oversold, so that they can more efficiently build programming schedules. The playlist schedule is now completely editable, providing broadcasters with a graphical schedule that indicates available space through the use of colors. By simply clicking on red -- which indicates missing information -- a broadcaster can manually fill in or drag and drop necessary information into the schedule.

An improved sales tool includes a graphical representation of availables, which can be accessed via a new Web tool, enabling a broadcaster's sales department to log into the traffic system from any Internet-connected device. Utilizing the same database, a sales team can use KISS' rate card functionality to easily put together sales packages based on the week and time of day.

"NVerzion understands the broadcasters' needs and their pain points, and our technology works to streamline the entire broadcast operation," said Scott Murphy, president, NVerzion. "The new features of KISS are designed to dramatically simplify operations, allowing broadcasters of any size to benefit from an end-to-end, cost-effective solution that increases efficiencies throughout the entire business management lifecycle, from the moment a spot is sold until after the program has aired."

KISS can easily be integrated with a QuickBooks(R) interface, simplifying the process of generating invoices and reports, and virtually eliminating billing errors. It is also fully integrated with NVerzion's flagship automation platform -- built on a modular architecture -- allowing stations to easily specify a system to meet their needs. Besides automating control of the playout operation, the NVerzion system also provides complete database management across all applications, along with the ability to view, trim, or segment clips and even to create virtual sub-clips from existing clips.

Offered with a unique pricing structure that enables a station to own KISS with a single purchase at a cost-effective price -- as opposed to most available systems that require recurring monthly and/or annual fees -- KISS is an affordable answer to one of the more challenging problems stations face.

KISS will be demonstrated at the 2012 NAB Show in NVerzion's booth, N4912. More information on NVerzion, KISS, and other products from the company is available at www.nverzion.com.

