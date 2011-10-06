Dataton and Show Sage bring live design to LDI

See Dataton at LDI, Booth 774, October 28-30, OCCC, Orlando, FL

Stereoscopic playback, 3D effects, and iPad control shown for first time at LDI.

Dataton and their North American partner, Show Sage LLC, will be demonstrating version 5 of WATCHOUT™ multi-display production and playback system at LDI.

Jim Testa, Show Sage’s president, explains: ”As Dataton’s North American distributor we are pleased to be spearheading the introduction of WATCHOUT version 5 to LDI attendees. Already recognized as the number one multi-display software solution for the industry, WATCHOUT version 5 offers many new advantages to our customers including enhanced live interaction and a significantly reduced cost per display channel.

”We look forward to introducing the new features of WATCHOUT version 5 to those attending LDI as well as highlighting our WATCHOUT-tuned computer systems.”

Michael Engström, Sales Director at Dataton adds: “Presentations have never been more creative, accessible or as easy to utilize and, as our North American partner, Show Sage has always been there for added value, local service and support.”

www.dataton.com

About Show Sage As Dataton’s North American Premium Partner and distributor, Show Sage has been serving audio-visual professionals across the U.S. and Canada for more than a decade. In addition to providing sales, support and training for WATCHOUT and PICKUP, the company provides specially configured WATCHOUT-tuned computer systems for a wide variety of multi-display applications including conferences, exhibitions, broadcast television, live theater, theme parks, cruise ships and video walls.

www.showsage.com