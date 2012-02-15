Viewfinder Effect For Final Cut Pro X, Motion and After Effects Released by SUGARfx

Viewfinder HUD enhances footage with realistic screen overlays that simulate binoculars, weapon sights, old cameras and other high-tech gadgets

Boston, MA – February 15, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Viewfinder HUD, a brand new plug-in package from SUGARfx, now available on FxFactory 3. The visual effects package includes three filters – Binoculars, Target and Viewfinder OSD – that complement any project. Viewfinder HUD is compatible with Final Cut Pro®, Motion and After Effects®. Offered at 79 USD, users can learn more about Viewfinder HUD here.

Viewfinder HUD feature highlights include:

Binoculars – Guides and numeric settings simulate interesting and unusual binocular viewfinders with the ability to adjust all aspects of viewing an image through binoculars, including zoom, focus, and more.

Target – The Target filter simulates the look of a radar screen or target viewfinder with the ability to move around the screen following the focal point, emphasizing the main focus of the shot.

Viewfinder OSD [On Screen Display] – Editors can use this filter to add the effect of looking at footage through a familiar video or still camera viewfinder with on-screen display of data and information.

Unique Customization – All of the Viewfinder filters come loaded with plenty of customizing options and combinations for editors to make their own heads up display or Viewfinder.

More Information on Viewfinder HUD

Viewfinder HUD Tutorial Video

About SUGARfx Founder Ricardo Silva

SUGARfx founder and broadcast designer Ricardo Silva has worked with an assortment of well-known entertainment giants including National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Telemundo, NBC, Univision, TLC, and Fox Sports International, and holds two Emmy®-nominations from 2001 and 2008 for "Outstanding Main Title Design" by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since joining the Noise Industries development partner program in 2006, Silva has facilitated the engineering of numerous image treatment and processing plug-ins for the FxFactory platform. For more information, please visit the SUGARfx website.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information, please visit the Noise Industries website.

Press Contacts

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) megan.zazil

####