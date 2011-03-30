RFID Asset Tracking: Learn From Vimsoft Experts at NAB Show 2011

Vimsoft will showcase the latest in Equipment Asset Management with an RFID demonstration at NAB Show 2011 booth #N1029. The VimBiz Engineering & Operations application suite houses the industry-leading Equipment Asset Management solution for optimizing asset lifecycles, service workflows, stockroom efficiency, and purchase order cycles. VimBiz also offers the latest technology for production scheduling, timecard processing, rentals operations, and discrepancy reporting. These areas encompass the Operations side of VimBiz, making for the broadcasting industry’s only truly integrated Engineering & Operations solution.

RFID technology is a natural complement to best practices in asset management and existing barcode technology. As such, RFID is also a natural fit with the VimBiz solution suite, together providing powerful functionality that includes:

• Instant asset location and inventory updates

• Multiple-asset bulk changes (e.g., new project number, different operating budget)

• Efficient management of kits (e.g., lighting kits, camera kits)

• High-speed rental check-ins and check-outs

“Vimsoft offers RFID consulting and complete solutions using the latest in fixed- and mobile-reader hardware combined with the VimBiz Engineering & Operations software suite,” notes Vimsoft President Mitch Manuel. “Combined with the tightly integrated modules of VimBiz,” continued Manuel, “RFID provides additional efficiencies in the management of asset lifecycles. RFID is particularly impressive in conjunction with VimBiz Rentals functionality.”

To check out the VimBiz suite go to www.vimsoft.ca, register / log in, and download the latest VimBiz trial version, free for 90 days. Visit Vimsoft in booth #N1029 at NAB Show 2011 in Las Vegas.

About Vimsoft

Vimsoft is a leading provider of versatile information management solutions for the broadcasting and media production industry. The company’s VimBiz software solution is the best-of-breed Broadcast Engineering & Operations solution that streamlines workflows for service coordinators, maintenance engineers, IT help desks, stockroom managers, rentals agents, purchasing departments, scheduling personnel, and more. From the single-studio operation to the multi-region enterprise, VimBiz maximizes ROI for critical assets and processes. VimBiz is available in Rich (thick), Web (thin), and Mobile platforms, and is the only broadcasting-focused software application that effectively integrates Engineering workflows such as asset and service management with Operations workflows such as rentals and production scheduling. To learn more please visit www.vimsoft.ca. To download Vimsoft and VimBiz logos please contact joel.dewolfe@vimsoft.ca or click http://www.vimsoft.ca/Vimsoft_Logo_Pack.zip.