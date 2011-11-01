Christie Introduces Powerful and Compact Visual Display Solutions at GovComm

Christie® brings a wide range of feature-packed display systems to GovComm 2011 in Washington, D.C., Nov. 1 – 2, that demonstrate the company’s full range of DLP®, LED and LCD solutions. Recognized for their power, flexibility and exceptional image brightness, Christie display systems are compact, high performance solutions that meet the needs of today’s government and military control room environments, which demand the latest high tech displays at the lowest cost of operation.

“The needs of government, military and contractors for powerful and reliable technology never change, but today’s customers also demand greater versatility and control in more cost-effective, low maintenance packages,” said John Stark, senior director of product management for Christie’s Collaborative Visual Solutions (CVS), Business Products division. “With IT department budgets stretched to the limit across every industry, Christie’s broad choice of visual display systems offer ‘high tech without the high price,’ to address the complex surveillance and security challenges of today’s global environment.”

At Booth #117, Christie will demonstrate:

Christie MicroTiles Array

Recognized for their versatility that takes them from the heart of the fashion world in New York City to some of the most sophisticated control room environments, award-winning Christie® MicroTiles® are unsurpassed where true-to-life colors, image clarity and long-life capability are crucial. They offer super fine pixel pitch of 0.567mm and a narrow 10 inch (260mm) depth, making installation easy almost anywhere. Able to handle multiple high-definition sources as well as PC inputs, they are modular 12 inches high by 16 inches wide by 10 inches deep rear projection units that can be stacked to form any shape or size. They have won awards that include Eco-Design honors and the PALME Middle East award as the Most Innovative New AV Product of the Year, where they were recognized for their “quality, design, power of operation and rich list of features.”

Christie HD10K-M and Christie LHD700 Projectors

The booth also includes two 10,000 ANSI lumens Christie HD10K-M projectors, edge blended on a curved screen showing 2D and 3D content; The most compact in its class, the Christie HD10K-M is noted for its high-performance, feature-rich platform, which delivers brightness, reliability and affordability in a compact package. The Christie LHD7000 is a portable, single-lamp projector that delivers 7000 ANSI lumens of brightness, full HD (1920 by 1080) resolution, 4DColor™ technology and inorganic LCD panels for high contrast and vivid color presentations

Christie FHD551-X Tiled LCD Flat Panel

The Christie FHD551-X is the perfect tiled LCD flat panel solution, featuring a virtually seamless display. It is energy efficient, with LED backlighting and high pixel density that looks sharp at any distance. Significantly thinner than conventional display cubes, it is the perfect solution where space is at a premium. The panels automatically map in an array, based on how the cabling is configured, and can be part of a complete Christie turnkey solution that includes mounting brackets, frame and pedestal structural supports, Christie Vista Spyder and Christie Spyder X20 video processors, and an entire range of TVC controllers and media servers.

Christie Spyder X20 Video Processor

Powering all of the content at the Christie booth is the world’s most versatile video processor, the Christie Spyder X20. The industry-leading video processor features highly sophisticated capabilities and an intuitive interface, all in a compact design. The Christie Spyder X20 offers total control and flexibility, enabling users to mix an incredible number of sources in multiple windows, create all kinds of picture-in-picture (PIPs) designs, as well as define, shape and blend borders with a remarkable sense of elegance and style, and do it all flawlessly, every time.

“Christie visual display products offer the highest level of performance at the lowest cost of ownership, incorporating the latest generation of technology to meet the global needs of today’s more complex control/command environments. Christie can offer a complete turnkey solution for any size installation, to meet any type of challenge and budget,” said Stark.

Additional Christie products will be on display throughout the showroom floor, including a 4 by 4 array of Christie MicroTiles with a third-party interactivity kit at the rp Visual Solutions booth # 107. Electrosonic will display a 1 wide by 2 high array using Christie 67” cubes at booth # 610. Avitecture, booth # 412, will have a 1 wide by 5 high Christie MicroTiles column and a Christie LWU420 LCD digital projector. A Christie HD10K-M projector will also be used for a keynote presentation at a session hall.