AUDIO-TECHNICA UPDATES ITS 4000 AND 5000 SERIES WIRELESS MICROPHONE SYSTEMS

STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, announces updates to its award-winning Artist Elite® 4000 Series and 5000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems. To reflect the enhancements, the letter “a” will be added to the end of all 4000 and 5000 Series system model numbers.

Product updates include a new backlit LCD on transmitters and locking battery door on UniPak® body-pack transmitters; two-color (green/red) power/mute LED to indicate on/mute status; new 25 kHz spacing, providing up to 996 selectable frequencies; and a new v3.0 of the AEW Control Interface Software, which now works with all popular operating systems. A newly announced five-year warranty is also included.

Audio-Technica’s updated Artist Elite 4000 and 5000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems will be available Spring 2010. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.