SSL RELEASES V3 SOFTWARE FOR C100 BROADCAST CONSOLE AT IBC 2010

Extensive V3 Upgrade Adds Major Productivity Features and Efficiencies to SSL’s C100 High End Broadcast Console

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – Solid State Logic, the leading manufacturer of audio consoles for the broadcast industry, will demonstrate an extensive collection of significant new features for their C100 HDS High End Broadcast Console at IBC 2010 (Hall 8, Stand D83).

“The C100 V3 release brings a collection of powerful new features to what is already an exceptional console,” says Piers Plaskitt, Head of Console Business at SSL. “The addition of Production Automation integration, alongside our Dialogue Automix and 5.1 Upmix features and new low cost I/O, addresses growing trends in broadcast production, with enhanced remote control capability and tools that improve production efficiency.”

These major upgrades to the C100 HDS Console and Routing & I/O platforms will be introduced with V3 software, as part of a collection of system improvements which add substantial new functionality. Additionally, V3 software introduces support for new low cost I/O, and expanded remote GPIO options. In response to growing client requirements for automated production environments, V3 extends remote control capability for the C100 with Pro-Bel protocol compatibility and full implementation of Ross Overdrive & Sony ELC Production Automation systems. V3 brings SSL’s acclaimed Dialogue Automix option to the C100 which transparently manages the physically challenging task of riding the faders in the fast paced environment of a live multi-microphone production. Dialogue Automix eliminates missed upcuts and maintains a smooth, balanced level of background ambience. For today’s HD production environments, V3 also expands the console’s already class leading surround production capabilities with the addition of an automatic stereo to surround 5.1 Up-mix option.

The introduction of V3 also adds compatibility with SSL’s Alpha-Link Live audio converter and Alpha-Link 8RMP 8 channel mic pre units, providing additional new low cost audio I/O options for C100. A new Ethernet connected Remote GPIO 1U rack unit provides up to 48 channels of GPIO capacity wherever you need it.

Additional useful production tools introduced with V3 include: Program Output Delay, Enhanced Snapshot Editing, Expanded Free Control Assignments, Fader to 0dB, and new Maintenance Tools.

C100 V3 software upgrade and options are available now.

C100 HDS Key Features

• Comprehensive 5.1 production tools with superb metering & monitoring, flexible bus architecture, single fader stem control, intuitive panning system and stereo to 5.1 upmix.

• Modular I/O, scalable Control Surface and Processing upgrades that don’t require new hardware, let you specify the right system for today with flexible future expansion.

• Proven robust reliability and ultimate Redundancy with every aspect of the system configurable as two fully mirrored systems.

• Ergonomically advanced control surface that is elegant, comfortable, logical and freelance friendly. Dedicated processing per channel means no DSP compromises.

• SSL’s Dialogue Automix system takes the strain of mic fader manipulation for fast paced productions leaving the engineer free to focus on overall production quality and preparation.

• Advanced remote control capability with Pro-Bel protocols, Ross Overdrive & Sony ELC Production Automation and extensive GPI parameter control.

• DAW control delivers better ROI via post production during down time.

• Unrivalled pre and post sale support, professional installation and exemplary training from SSL’s renowned worldwide support network.

